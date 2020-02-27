Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

After a long day enjoying the scenic drives and beaches on Sanibel Island, my wife and I were pretty tired. We decided to head out for a leisurely walk for the end of the day. I left most of my gear in the hotel room, only bringing my DSLR and my normal lens. Our late day beach walk turned very productive when the sky colors started to blow up. We hurried over to where the light was, and I was able to shoot this hand held just as the last of the golden light was hitting the light. I needed my ISO set higher than I normally use, but the file held up very well with some light NR in post processing.