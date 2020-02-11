Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This photo was taken at night along the Corsican coast. Contrary to my habit, I fixed my D800 fitted with my forty year old 20mm on a very short table leg so that it was really flush with the rocks. The pose lasted almost a minute. The lighthouse that can be seen is found on the island of Mezzu Mare, one nautical mile from the Genoese tower visible on a peak. This site located 10km from Ajaccio is classified as remarkable. I was there to shoot the perseid meteor shower, unfortunately the only trail I shoot were the ones let by the planes.