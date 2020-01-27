Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This picture was made in 2016 during a guided tour to Sandwich Harbour in Nambia, a place where the ocean meet the desert.

This place can only be visited with a guide with a sturdy 4x4. At low tide, there is no immediate problem and you can drive on the narrow strip of beach. At high tide the narrow strip is flooded by the sea and you have to go into the high dunes to get rid of it again.

In the middle of these majestic dunes you can see the structures formed by the sand. Despite the harsh light, the photo was taken shortly after noon, the structures look good. The strong sea breeze made the blowing sand form an extra dimension. Structures of dunes and sand are really fascinating to photograph. You will certainly find abstract and graphic patterns here.

Pay attention that the camera and lens were protected against the sand so that the blowing sand did not end up on the camera and the lens; this would ruin your material.

The sand on the coast of Namibia is much lighter in color than deeper in the desert. This is because the sand on the coast is "younger". Here the sand is always moved by the wind. The iron ore that lies between the sand grains can therefore not oxidize quickly. Deeper in the desert, the dunes are more stable. The more stable the more red the color is because of the oxidizing iron.