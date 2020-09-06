All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The sky was completely clear that week on Vancouver island, even so the light had been amazing with some intense warm soft glow after sunset. Trying to enjoy that in a better way I climbed the rocks on the side of the waterfall getting pretty close. Using the focal length at 16mm I could capture most of the water in the side to backlight and the reflection on the rocks. The final image is a manual blending of three exposures: one for the sky, one for the land and another to help on the transitions.