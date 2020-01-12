Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was hired to work as a fine art nude model for the day at these dunes. We had a perfect sunny day and captured some amazing images together. During breaks I had my own camera out and captured this dune as the sun slid lower in the sky and cast shadows defining the curves. Be sure to check out the animal tracks in the sand! Yes, I was nude when I shot this!