San Rafael Swell, Utah, USA by Brenda Tharp

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

After a very cloudy day of exploring the Notom-Bullfrog road and Burr Trail area around Capitol Reef National Park in Utah, we were driving back north to camp in Capitol Reef and the light began to suddenly break through the cloud layers. The lighting opportunity was brief, as it went in and out of small gaps in the clouds, and it changed the effect a lot. I waited until it illuminated the middle ground area and was at such an angle as to create wonderful sidelight to bring out the form and texture of that land formation. The separation between the shaded foreground and the darker background helped to spotlight the butte. The stormy mood was perfect to express the drama that must have gone on to form these formations so many eons ago.