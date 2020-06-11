All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

One of my favorite compositions in Tuscany and also probably the most photographed location ever (but from a different place and angle). I waited for ideal conditions for several years. Fog often forms in this valley, but the sky is usually cloudless. But one morning that it finally came to life - the fog in the valley, the sky with clouds, through which the sun was shining.

The ideal time of year for similar photos is definitely spring, preferably April.