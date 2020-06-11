User Icon
You are at:»»»San Quirico d’Orcia, Tuscany, Italy by Jan Smid
Misty Landscape Assignment

San Quirico d’Orcia, Tuscany, Italy by Jan Smid

By on 1 Comment

San Quirico d’Orcia, Tuscany, Italy by Jan Smid
Views: 1,128

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

One of my favorite compositions in Tuscany and also probably the most photographed location ever (but from a different place and angle). I waited for ideal conditions for several years. Fog often forms in this valley, but the sky is usually cloudless. But one morning that it finally came to life - the fog in the valley, the sky with clouds, through which the sun was shining.

The ideal time of year for similar photos is definitely spring, preferably April.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

1 Comment

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®