Picture Story

The San Juan National Forest in southern Colorado has abundant photographic opportunities, and I would encourage visiting this part of the country during any time of the year. It is about 8 hours from our home, and well worth the trip. We usually stay for as long as possible, and take many trips on the forest roads that branch throughout this area. This excursion was in the fall, after a summer season of abundant rains. The thickly forested region is incredible, and I was fortunate enough to spot this small shelter that illustrates the grandeur and depth of this woodland.

There were some clouds in the area that day, but enough sunlight to gently light the mountainside, clarifying the array of colors. I took several photos of this view, and preferred the portrait orientation as it shows much more of the hillside, as a comparison to the meadow below. This photograph is one of my favorites, taking me back to that day, and remembering the incredible feeling of happiness that I am so fortunate to visit these places in person, and share them through my photos.