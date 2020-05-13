Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

In the spring of 2020, the world encountered a epidemic of the century, and was required work from home from one month then postponed to two months, and then no clear to return to normal . Recently, we was finally allowed to go out for photography. I drove to this lake not far from home. Although the large purple Lubing flowers on the lake bed had withered and fructification, the beautiful purple that protruded from the green under the sunlight was still very eye-catching, coupled with the layered and radiating clouds in the sky, it makes a photo taken here suddenly become a beautiful scenery.