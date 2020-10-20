All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This image was taken at low tide when the sea level was low enough at sunset to reveal the tide pools usually sitting on the ocean floor. A few minutes after the sun had set and the sky started to glow, the reflected sunset illuminated the still water flowing quietly through the tide pools. This is a close up of the curved flowing water and tide pools with the reflected clouds overhead. A few moments after this was captured, the color in the sky was completely gone and the pools no longer glowed.