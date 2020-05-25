All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Walking through the Montseny natural park is always a worthy spectacle. The same path can be always different, the colours change with every season.

Montseny is a mountainous massif which lies 40 km away form Barcelona, in Catalonia. The Montseny natural park was declared Biosphere Reserve in 1978. It is a mosaic of Mediterranean and Central European landscapes of extraordinary biodiversity. You can find forests of oaks, beech trees, chestnut trees, pine and fir trees, as well as arable lands, some of them are almond trees farming. Almond trees blooming starts at the end of winter and denote that spring is arriving.

We did a one day trip in Montseny National Park, from La Garriga to Samalús, at the end of February. The weather was a bit warm and dry and the day was sunny. We could see many bloomed almond trees.

Although it was at noon, there were some shady areas with soft light and bright backgrounds like that one of the image. I was carrying only one lens, the 50mm f/1.8; I took only 2 shots at maximum aperture, to blur the background. In post processing, I played with brightness, saturation, contrast and clarity to enhance the glow and to give the image a pictorial look.