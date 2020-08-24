All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Unlike Salt flats, the Maras salts mines are composed of thousands of ponds built on a mountainside. The salty water coming from a natural source at this very specific location irrigates the little pools from the top of the mountain to the bottom of the valley. When the water evaporates, it creates salty crystals on the surface of the ponds. Their colour varies from white to dark orange and pink shades, depending on the progress of the evaporation. It is truly a unique man-made landscape.