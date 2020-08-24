User Icon
You are at:»»»Salt Mines, Maras, Peru by Sarah Landry
Abstract Assignment

Salt Mines, Maras, Peru by Sarah Landry

By on 0 Comments

Salt Mines, Maras, Peru by Sarah Landry
Views: 480

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Unlike Salt flats, the Maras salts mines are composed of thousands of ponds built on a mountainside. The salty water coming from a natural source at this very specific location irrigates the little pools from the top of the mountain to the bottom of the valley. When the water evaporates, it creates salty crystals on the surface of the ponds. Their colour varies from white to dark orange and pink shades, depending on the progress of the evaporation. It is truly a unique man-made landscape.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®