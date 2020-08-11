All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I left my home to run an errand and saw some clouds the likes of which I've never seen before. I promptly returned home, grabbed my camera, and took some shots from my rooftop. The lighting was giving me some issues as it was midday and the heat radiating from my rooftop was distracting. I didn't have much time before the wind erased the clouds from the sky, but I managed to snap some interesting photos without leaving my home's property.