Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA by Ernesto Ruiz
Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA by Ernesto Ruiz

Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA by Ernesto Ruiz
I spotted this small grove of trees while exploring a local park during a heavy snowfall. I had to hike up a slope to get a vantage point where the trees could be separated from distracting background elements. Shooting slightly down at them allowed me capture their soft shadows on the snow, while having no distractions behind the snowy canopies. The simplicity in the composition and the overall softness makes for a simple image, where subject and background work together to create a peaceful, meditative atmosphere.

