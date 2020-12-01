Saint Malo, Brittany, France by Jerome Colombo

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

During my preparation, I noticed that at this time of the year, the sun would set exactly between “Intra-Muros” and “Le Grand Bé” in Saint-Malo, which could make a nice photo from the Sillon beach, if the weather conditions were with me!

That evening, not only was the sun there, no rain, and the sky took on this particular orange hue with beautiful clouds to draw a perfect sky!

No polarising filter (useless in front of the sun), nor ND filter (because you can't see enough of the sea in this composition and I wanted to keep the texture of the clouds), but just a GND filter to balance the exposure. Cropping in panoramic format allowed me to get the composition I wanted.