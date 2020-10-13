Saint-Lunaire, Brittany, France by Jerome Colombo

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

That evening, I decided to try my luck at the "pointe du Décollé", in the town of Saint-Lunaire, just next door to my home in Dinard. On this spot, there is a place called "le rocher napoléon" which offers a superb view of the Pointe de la Garde Guérin, and just in line with the sunset at that time. For once, no long exposure, because the strong wind that evening blurred all the details of the scene. I just used a 4 stop GND filter, ideal in front of the sun.