Saint-Lunaire, Brittany, France by Jerome Colombo

Saint-Lunaire, Brittany, France by Jerome Colombo
That evening, I decided to try my luck at the "pointe du Décollé", in the town of Saint-Lunaire, just next door to my home in Dinard. On this spot, there is a place called "le rocher napoléon" which offers a superb view of the Pointe de la Garde Guérin, and just in line with the sunset at that time. For once, no long exposure, because the strong wind that evening blurred all the details of the scene. I just used a 4 stop GND filter, ideal in front of the sun.

