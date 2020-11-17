All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Not especially determined to take pictures that day, I had gone on a scouting trip near my home, precisely in Saint-Briac, at the Pointe de la Garde Guérin, which still looks wild, without a house.

I had taken the photo equipment with me (an old habit...) and I did well because the sunset was sublime, helped by waves well formed by the wind, and clouds that helped to a beautiful composition.

Different tests, no long exposure (too much wind), no polarizing filter (facing the sun) but just a hard GND filter to compensate the exposure.