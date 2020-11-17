User Icon
Saint-Briac, Pointe de la Garde Guerin, Brittany, France by Jerome Colombo

Saint-Briac, Pointe de la Garde Guerin, Brittany, France by Jerome Colombo
Picture Story

Not especially determined to take pictures that day, I had gone on a scouting trip near my home, precisely in Saint-Briac, at the Pointe de la Garde Guérin, which still looks wild, without a house.

I had taken the photo equipment with me (an old habit...) and I did well because the sunset was sublime, helped by waves well formed by the wind, and clouds that helped to a beautiful composition.

Different tests, no long exposure (too much wind), no polarizing filter (facing the sun) but just a hard GND filter to compensate the exposure.

