Picture Story

We left Brasov city very early in the morning with a friend to photograph some wild animals and birds and maybe if the fog between the mountains helps us, some landscapes at Saint Ana lake from the Ciomatu volcanic massif inHarghita mountains. For a few hours as i walked through the forest and i didn't see much. Only this fog that doesn't go away. Otherwise in the forest there was complete silence.

After walking for a few hours through the forest in complete silence we decided to go down to Saint Ana lake and try our luck here, maybe we can make some beautiful images with the lake and the fog that surrounds it. And I did it. Once we reached the shore of the lake, the landscape in front of us captivated us so much that we stayed a few seconds to admire the spectacle of nature. Then we managed to make some very beautiful images of the lake, the birches that were colored in yellow and reflected in the water of the lake. It was a very beautiful morning and it was worth waking up in the morning