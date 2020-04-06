Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

During a rainy late afternoon last fall we ventured into the Willamette National Forest along the McKenzie Pass-Santiam Pass Scenic Byway. Taking the Waterfalls Loop Trail and then narrow steps to secure a better glimpse through the dark and mossy forest corridor a view emerged of the beautiful but dangerously swift McKenzie river tumbling into deep aqua rapids below the thunder and mist of Sahalie Falls.

Safety when positioning to capture any composition along rivers edge is always priority. Only then did the struggle ensue to keep the lens dry from the onslaught of waterfall mist and rain. The resulting image has a quick glimmer of sunlight and does a good job capturing the intensity of the colors.