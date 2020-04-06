User Icon
Sahalie Falls, McKenzie River, Oregon, USA by Scott Eliot

Sahalie Falls, McKenzie River, Oregon, USA by Scott Eliot
During a rainy late afternoon last fall we ventured into the Willamette National Forest along the McKenzie Pass-Santiam Pass Scenic Byway. Taking the Waterfalls Loop Trail and then narrow steps to secure a better glimpse through the dark and mossy forest corridor a view emerged of the beautiful but dangerously swift McKenzie river tumbling into deep aqua rapids below the thunder and mist of Sahalie Falls.

Safety when positioning to capture any composition along rivers edge is always priority. Only then did the struggle ensue to keep the lens dry from the onslaught of waterfall mist and rain. The resulting image has a quick glimmer of sunlight and does a good job capturing the intensity of the colors.

