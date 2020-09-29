User Icon
Wide Angle Assignment

Sagara, Shimoga, India by Mythri Shastry

By on 0 Comments

Sagara, Shimoga, India by Mythri Shastry
Picture Story

It was summer. I had a day-out with my cousins. We had travelled through the country side roads of Varadahalli - a small village in Shimoga district. On the way back home in the evening, there was this huge backwaters of Sharavathi river that we had to cross. We loaded our bikes on the small ships that helps us cross from one side of the backwaters to the other side.

So, we are on top of this ship...crossing. That is it! The sunset was breath-taking. It made me realize how simple the mother nature is and yet, very creative. The view created by the combinations of simple colors splashed across the sky had made my day.

