All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

It was summer. I had a day-out with my cousins. We had travelled through the country side roads of Varadahalli - a small village in Shimoga district. On the way back home in the evening, there was this huge backwaters of Sharavathi river that we had to cross. We loaded our bikes on the small ships that helps us cross from one side of the backwaters to the other side.

So, we are on top of this ship...crossing. That is it! The sunset was breath-taking. It made me realize how simple the mother nature is and yet, very creative. The view created by the combinations of simple colors splashed across the sky had made my day.