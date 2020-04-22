User Icon
You are at:»»Rydal Water, Lake District, England by Ivor Miller
Latest Uploaded Pictures

Rydal Water, Lake District, England by Ivor Miller

By on 0 Comments

Rydal Water, Lake District, England by Ivor Miller
Views: 1,625


Join our group

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

In autumn 2018 I booked a caravan in the Lake District for a one weeks photography trip, on my first day I decided to have a walk around rydal lake when this lovely tree caught my eye, but it was very windy and the tree was blowing about and the water was choppy, I decided to keep an eye on the weather forecast, the forecast was good for the third day of my holiday with low winds, so I went to this location very early in the morning a nd the lake was nice and still, I used my nikon d810 camera and my nikon 70-200f4 lens I had a nisi cpl on my lens and a nisi 3 stop nd filter, I was very happy with the image I liked the autumn colours reflecting into the lake.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®