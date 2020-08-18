All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

A few years ago, I was travelling in Chile with friends. We heard about a place with a salted lake, surrounded by pastel colored mountain. It was piedras Rojas. We decided to go from San Pedro de Atacama and took the road 23 to get there.

Along our way, the desert slowly transforms from sand to a beautiful golden field with small spot of salt here and there. The scene was unreal.

I did some traditional landscape shot, but realize that the landscape would have more potential if I was doing abstract pictures. I zoomed in and tried to play with the different tints and the focus. The result was beautiful.

I wish I will go back soon, maybe in the winter time to see different landscapes with the snow.