Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand, India by Sanjeev Kumar Yadav

Picture Story

After 10 hours bike riding from Dehradun to Sonprayag and had our night stay there. The next morning when we were ready for 20kms trek and we saw beautiful waterfall and Himalayan view along the way. Road were muddy and filled with water. The weather changes very quickly at highly hills. After reaching our hotel we hurried ourselves for evening Aarti at temple.

Next morning was bliss. I got up very early in the morning for this photo. what was the sight when the reading in the snowy mountains in the morning. it was divine and beautiful, but sunrise on the peak is a gift from gods which one fortunate few will view.

This place is situated at an altitude 12k feet. it would be advisable to travel light.