I discovered Rua Reidh Lighthouse almost by accident. At the end of a narrow road clinging to the cliff, between red rocks lit by the sunset light. we waited for the sun to set in the company of a flock of dolphins and a curious seal that kept us company for about half an hour. At the end of May a long sunset colored the sky with a thousand colors, giving us one of the most beautiful sunsets of our trip to Scotland.