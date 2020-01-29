Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This photo of the Humboldt Mountains was taken on New Zealand's South Island on a clear winter day in August. Me and a friend arrived that day in the afternoon at Glenorchy, a little village about 40km away from the famous Queenstown at the head of Lake Wakatipu. Because we had some daylight left we decided to go on a hike on the Routeburn Track which is close to Glenorchy. We made it up to the Routeburn Falls Hut where I also shot this photo before we decided to hike back. In complete darkness we arrived back at the car park, happy that we saw such awesome nature. It was a great adventure and I'm looking forward to hike the whole track in May this year.