User Icon
You are at:»»»Rosewell Park, Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada by Claude Dalley

Rosewell Park, Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada by Claude Dalley

Views: 672
Autumn Visions

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

It was an overcast day just what I wanted for taking long exposures in the woods. I traveled to Rosewell Park, a small park, which boarded Rosewell Creak, just south of Fanny Bay on the east side of Vancouver Island. The creak was running full and gave me a few good shots. However I noticed these very large mature big leaf maple tree along the path. As I walk the path looking for the right composition I spotted these I spotted three trees standing alone. Feeling they would be great for a long exposure I set up my Canon 6Dmark 11, on my tripod, attached my Canan 25-105 f/4 IS, added a 6 stop ND filter. Setting the ISO at 100, the f/stop at 11, which gave me a 15 Sec. exposure, I correct my focus and took the shot. I am pleased.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®