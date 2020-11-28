All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

It was an overcast day just what I wanted for taking long exposures in the woods. I traveled to Rosewell Park, a small park, which boarded Rosewell Creak, just south of Fanny Bay on the east side of Vancouver Island. The creak was running full and gave me a few good shots. However I noticed these very large mature big leaf maple tree along the path. As I walk the path looking for the right composition I spotted these I spotted three trees standing alone. Feeling they would be great for a long exposure I set up my Canon 6Dmark 11, on my tripod, attached my Canan 25-105 f/4 IS, added a 6 stop ND filter. Setting the ISO at 100, the f/stop at 11, which gave me a 15 Sec. exposure, I correct my focus and took the shot. I am pleased.