Picture Story

The beach in all its components particularly fascinate me, especially when photographed closely. I like to check one by one all the various objects, animated or otherwise, that populate small pieces of sand or rock. Sometimes I spend hours observing the beach, finding elements that arrived there casually, probably brought by the waves of the sea during high tide or even arrived there after a storm. Each time the scenery changes, the shape of the dunes is different, it can take many forms. I like to observe how the objects arrived there by chance interact with the portion of the beach around and obviously I like to photograph them, I like to isolate small portions with elements that interact with each other and exclude all that is superfluous.

This particular scene, taken on the beach near my house where I usually walk, is a portion of the beach near the mouth of a small torrent. Here the river water of the torrent reaches the sea and leaves the sediments of the riverbed on the sand as it passes, the mixture creates shapes and contrast in colors and light. A few days before the shot, I noticed the strange shapes and the particular color given by the river sediments carried by the water course. A few days later I returned there at dawn to try to photograph that scene but without success, the water level was too high and the piece of beach was totally submerged.

A week later I made another attempt, this time the water level of the torrent was quite low and it allowed me to photograph the scene. I tried to work with this composition, I like how the two components of the image interact with the outline and with the light, one colder and in shadow, the other warm, illuminated by the reflected warm light of the sunset. Both framed by the dark streaks of the sediments, as if it were a thread that connects the two subjects.