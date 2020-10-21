All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This photo I took during one of my walks on the beach of my town, in Abruzzo (Italy). After a couple of days of bad weather, I usually go to the beach to photograph because it never looks the same as it was before. Near some rocks I noticed an accumulation of shells carried by the water onto the beach during the storm. Looking closer I noticed that the shells along with mussels and stones formed an interesting scene, so I tried to photograph them. I just had to wait a few minutes to get some light on the subject. I preferred to keep the shots where part of the frame is in shadow to create some contrast in the scene. The photo is the result of 8 focus stacked shots, the depth of field was very shallow due to the close distance and focal length.