All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

It's really just a question of whether you get up early in the morning or not. The golden hour is only a limited period in which to take photos. This morning the alarm clock rang very early and my dog Jack was waiting for me in anticipation. My motive is a meadow on the top of our local mountain "Rosenstein". I am often here with my dog and there are ancient trees around this meadow. It was formerly used as a cow pasture and the trees provided shade for the cows.

I trot sleepily through the forest before dawn and let myself be surprised. I have all the equipment with me and, as always, far too much. Most of the time I already know nice places and I know which side the light comes in from. Then I just have to wait. And wait. But it was cold that day. To get to the location, you have to climb 200 meters of ascent. I was sweating and now I am cold. Jack is lying on the grass next to me and is closely watching what I do, he knows the procedure.

In those moments self-doubt comes over me and I long for my bed. I imagine the smell of warm coffee. The waiting makes me more cold and I consider whether I should photograph anorexic models with studio lights and normal times in the future. While I am immersed in these thoughts, the light comes and the natural spectacle begins. The sun rises and makes the fog shine. It is a truly magical moment.