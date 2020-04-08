Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

My husband and I had to take a trip from California up to Washington last June to bury his dear departed mother in the same cemetery as her parents. It was a somber, difficult trip. On our way home, we stopped in Oregon and stayed for a night (in what turned out to be an awful, dumpy little cabin), and were able to do some exploring. And, wow, we were surrounded by so much incredible beauty! Though this, Whitehorse Falls, was not the tallest waterfall we saw there in the area, at 14 feet, I think it was the most picturesque and the most beautiful! Even better? There was zero hike to get to it! For someone with back problems, like me, that is phenomenal! And pretty rare, too! We stayed there for quite a while, taking it all in. I really think it helped soothe our souls.