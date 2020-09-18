All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This image was captured last May at Rosa Beach, in the Southern Brazilian coast. Due to the pandemic restrictions the pollution levels were much lower than usual so I could enjoy some nice skies for night photography. Using the wide angle lens my intention was to capture the Milky Way arch in the sky and the coastline as an opposite arch, both linked by the rocks. The final image is a blend of an exposure for the sky and a longer one, with lower ISO, for the land.