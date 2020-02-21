Rondane National Park, Norway by Josephine Gieskes

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Rondane National Park is a mountain area between the Gudbrandsdalen and Atndalen valleys. The area stretches from Ringebu in the south to Dovre in the north. It was awarded protected status and became the country's first national park in 1962. The area was extended in 2003, and today it covers 963 km². The national park has so much to offer: one of the last wild reindeer populations, musk oxen, woodland, exposed hillsides and mountain peaks. We traveled to Rondane beginning of September to capture the incredible display of colour in the fall. It only lasts about 2 weeks but the colours are spectacular. It is almost incredible what one gets to see. Nature presents itself in all the colours you can think of. We stopped next to the road to capture a scene when suddenly behind us the sun peeked through the clouds and lit the orange/yellow of the trees and mosses against the dark background of the mountains. Almost surreal in its contrast.