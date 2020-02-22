Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I planned my visit to Sunderland from Edinburgh in Scotland specifically to get this shot. On the day I arrived the weather was terrible from one of the many storms we've had lately. The wind was too strong to get any decent shots that evening so I got up before sunrise the next morning and caught a break in the weather. The wind had died down just enough for me to get this long exposure.