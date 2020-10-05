All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I usually join a group of fellow hikers called Patras' hikers and every Sunday we hike on the outskirts of our town Patras, Greece. When this photo was taken I had with me my trusty Sigma Macro lens and I photographed various wild flowers during our hike because it was spring and all around there was an amazing array of wild flowers to be photographed. I also had my tripod with me, a very old Benbo trekker tripod that is still going strong, after so many years. I saw this nice cluster of flowers (I believe of wild garlic) and I very much liked the hues' palette and the contrast with the yellow stamens and the pink petals. So, here it is!