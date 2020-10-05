User Icon
Macro & Close up Assignment

Roitika, Patra, Greece by Constantinos Daoultzis

Roitika, Patra, Greece by Constantinos Daoultzis
Picture Story

I usually join a group of fellow hikers called Patras' hikers and every Sunday we hike on the outskirts of our town Patras, Greece. When this photo was taken I had with me my trusty Sigma Macro lens and I photographed various wild flowers during our hike because it was spring and all around there was an amazing array of wild flowers to be photographed. I also had my tripod with me, a very old Benbo trekker tripod that is still going strong, after so many years. I saw this nice cluster of flowers (I believe of wild garlic) and I very much liked the hues' palette and the contrast with the yellow stamens and the pink petals. So, here it is!

