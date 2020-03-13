Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

In September 2018, I achieved an ambition by following in the wake of local Whitby whaling captain William Scoresby by sailing around the fjords of Scoresby Sound on a 100-year-old Danish sailing ship the Donna Wood.

Greenland is a country of beauty beyond words, it’s like staring into soul of the earth and for me, nothing illustrates this better than the sight of icebergs reflected in the mirror calm waters of Rode Fjord. This particular evening was dull and drizzly as we set sail in the zodiac and we were struggling for light, but the flat calm conditions gave us some magical reflections.