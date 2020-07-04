All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

In late September of 2017, I joined several other photographers and a workshop leader and we headed for Rocky Mountain National Park to spend a few days exploring and photographing. I didn’t realize this when we started, but it turned out to be the perfect time to go from my perspective: the start of the autumn forest color changes, cool crisp mornings and evenings but not uncomfortably cold, and sunny days barely requiring a light jacket. One of my goals for the photo shoot was to find golden aspens weaving through the forests on the mountain sides. I was also hoping for several animals who roam the Rockies, some of which we found also.

We started very early in the dark from our motel to get to the locations before the sunrise. We found several, actually quite a few, great areas for lovely early morning shoots, everything you could wish for. A clean lake, forested mountain terrains rising on all sides. I’d never seen the forests in the “gold rush” time, which is what a friend calls the period when the aspen weave and ripple like a tributary of gold through the still-green pine varieties on the mountain sides. One of the locations we could reach by a short hike put me in a place to shoot this photo, taken facing towards the east just before 8:00 am. The sun was still behind the mountain, and covered with light wispy clouds that morning. The golden aspen I’d been hoping for was right there facing me from the middle of the forest.