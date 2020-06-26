Rocky Mountain NP, Colorado, USA by John Freeman

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I had gone to Rocky Mountain National Park this day to do some night photography. Weather didn't cooperate and I was on my way home at sunset. As I passed the popular location on Trail Ridge Road know as Rock Cut the rain was moving between my location and the 14,200 ft peak of Longs Peak. Behind the mountains the setting sun was illuminating the storm clouds. Risking getting my camera wet, I parked my Jeep and ran up on the rocks, and quickly adjusted my camera for a expose to the right setting on the brightest clouds. I set my zoom to 70mm and quickly shot a 7 shot portrait orientation set of shots handheld overlapping each about 30%. As I was finishing up the rain began to fall heavier and I rushed back to the Jeep. As I proceed east on Trail Ridge Road the good light dissipated within a minute or two. June is great month to visit RMNP. Afternoon and evening thunderstorms occur frequently presenting opportunities for dramatic shots.