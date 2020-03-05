Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Photographing the Colorado National Parks can be a task that takes a lifetime. This was from a quick four day trip to the area to visit the Rocky Mountain National Park and the Great Sand Dunes National Park. On my second day of the trip I camped out on the Upper Chipmunk Trail within the Rocky Mountains. I arrived to my campsite after about six miles of hiking into the snow filled mountain range and was settled in time to capture this amazing sunset reflecting over the lake that was calling home for the night. The light was like nothing I have ever seen before because of the colors and reflections bellowing through the Estes while being absorbed by the clouds. It just kept better and better as the sun fell behind the mountains. It was an amazing experience I am not sure I will ever forget.