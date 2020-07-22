All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

In the month of July 2018, one beautiful summer day me and my friend decided for a family trip to New Hampshire to visit white mountain national forest. After spending entire day in various activities, everyone was tired and ready to head back. After having dinner in one of the famous Gypsy Cafe in Lincoln, New Hampshire, I noticed clear sky and a very good opportunity to capture milky way. I decided to visit Rocky Gorge, the location I had never visited before. The scene was amazing and I was able to capture such a beautiful site of milky way rising over Rocky Gorge water fall.