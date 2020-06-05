Rocky Coast, Akcakoca,Turkey by Tevfik Ulual

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This amazing coast is in Akcakoca, northern part of Turkey. I shot it during Dask Photo Shooting Contest organized in May 2017. This was at the first spot and one of my first shots of the early morning of the two days long contest. All was in a hurry as we had a long list of places to visit and shoot. But I was lucky enough to capture some nice shots out of here.The sky was partly cloudy,breezing and the sea was wavy enough to give the silky effect of the coast with this rocky cliff.