This image busted a rut I was stuck in at the beginning of last year. I hadn't shot a single image in the entire month of January and I was in a dark mood due to my grandfather being diagnosed with cancer. Dallas isn't really the place to be if you want to do landscape photography consistently because the area is so heavily urbanized. And I had zero chance to get to a location for sunset due to traffic in the area as well as the number appointments I had to attend to at the same time. So much of me was struggling at the time, but one day I decided to just take a walk at a nearby lake for some fresh air. When I saw the high clouds, I knew there would be some serious potential for an image. Lucky for me I keep my tripod in my car and camera nearby whenever I go out. The light we got that day was a thing of beauty and photographing really inspired me to continue on and perhaps even cheer up a little about my predicament. Anyway I got seriously lucky with this blitz of light and it saved me from quitting photography altogether.