When traveling, my husband and I often try to combine our hobbies of fly fishing and photography in the same location. On this trip, we were in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area in southern Kentucky, USA. The Big South Fork encompasses 125,000 acres of scenic gorges and sandstone bluffs within the Cumberland Plateau, and stretches from Kentucky into Tennessee. The Big South Fork provides opportunities for whitewater paddling, horseback riding, hiking, fishing and camping.

This shot was taken at Rock Creek Campground, a primitive campground at the end of a long, gravel, dead end road. It was about 1:00 p.m., which is not always the best time of day for photography, but Rock Creek was in shade while the trees on the opposite bank were in sunlight, reflecting the beautiful fall colors onto the water. I took several images at different shutter speeds, but liked this one the best as the smoothness of the water makes it look like a fall watercolor by Monet. The image was taken with a Canon 5D Mark III using a Canon 24-105mm f/4L IS USM lens. I used a polarizer filter turned just enough to take the glare off the water while still allowing the reflection to be captured.