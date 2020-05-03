Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

We were on the way to the Niagara falls from New York back in 2017, we went down from the main road for the fuel station. After fueling the car, just took a walk to get body relaxed when we realized there is this beautiful little lake just behind the fuel station. So ran back to the car grabbed the camera and took some amazing fall colors with reflection on the calming lake water. It really made my day in the really long car journey.