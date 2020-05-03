User Icon
Rochester Countryside, USA by Rahul Kinikar

We were on the way to the Niagara falls from New York back in 2017, we went down from the main road for the fuel station. After fueling the car, just took a walk to get body relaxed when we realized there is this beautiful little lake just behind the fuel station. So ran back to the car grabbed the camera and took some amazing fall colors with reflection on the calming lake water. It really made my day in the really long car journey.

