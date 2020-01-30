Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This picture was taken on a photo walk in my closer home, the Mühlviertel. The Mühlviertel is known for its soft green hills. I just like to walk in this beautiful landscape. You always get great motives.

The weather on this day was not very nice, a bit cloudy and a bit misty. Therefore I preferred an open aperture.

It was autumn and the colors were typical for it. The farmers made the fields winterproof and so more curves were created, which give the photo additional depth. After editing the photo at home I am very satisfied with the result!