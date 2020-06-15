All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

With restrictions now starting to be relaxed and travel being possible, the opportunity to drive up to Lake Eildon in Victoria was too good to miss. The start of winter was bringing cold mornings with fog and mist hanging around in some of the valleys north of Melbourne for a large part of the day, a perfect opportunity to create some moody images.

On our way back from Lake Eildon, which had been like a millpond all day allowing me to capture some terrific reflections of the trees that remained in the lake, I noticed that the late afternoon sun was casting interesting shadows through the hills and trees to our right. So we took a back road from Molesworth up through the hills to Highland, and as we turned a corner on the road the mist in the valley and over the hills with the low setting sun created a moment in time that had to be captured.