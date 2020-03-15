Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was exploring the extent of the flooding of the River Wey along a stretch of the Wey Navigation near Walsham Lock. This scene shows the River Wey flooding recently over Wisley Golf Course. This area is low lying and near water meadow of Newark Priory and floods fairly easily after heavy rainfall.

The image was taken in the middle of the day. I was particularly struck by the clarity of the tree shapes and their branches reminding me of paintings by Lewis Howe Bennett. I rendered it as black and white to preserve the main focus being on the trees.