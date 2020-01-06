Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

These trees are situated on the bank of the River Thames and normally on dry land. However in November 2019 due to heavy rain The Thames had burst it's banks and flooded the area surrounding the trees. I was attracted to the composition of the three trees, and the reflections in the water, particularly the curve of the trunk of the tree on the left hand side, and it's reflection in the water. The light was quite flat and the water a rather murky brown due to churned up mud, so conversion to monochrome seemed appropriate.