All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Every photographer has their dream locations in the world and Iceland was one of them. So when I received an invite from a friend to join him on a 14 day campervan tour was a complete shock and of course I accepted. He had been a couple of times before so he knew the most of the locations and the logistics. I had never been out of the UK with my camera so it took some thought of what equipment to take so the advise from others that had been there was greatly appreciated. My choice was two camera bodies and 16-35mm f/4 and 24-70mm f/4 lenses, lots of batteries and memory cards. The trip was the beginning of April so there maybe be a chance of ice and snow.

I was blown away by the landscape and each stop in the campervan seemed to get better.

After am amazing day at Skogafoss Waterfall and Vik with overnight stop at Jokulsarlon Ice Lagoon we headed to Stokksnes headland on the southeastern Icelandic coast.

Photographing the blank sands of Vestrahorn was an absolute pleasure with a spectacular landscape.

We were so lucky that the chocolate-like sand ripples were as nature intended. Perfectly smooth contoured sand from a recent high winds so it was a matter of carefully searching for an attractive composition without leaving footprints. It was challenging but it was something I’m familiar living by the Devonshire coastline photographing beaches starting from the top of the beach and working my way towards the sea very aware of trying not to ruin the clean smooth sand. I came away with many images but I was particularly pleased with this one.

Onwards to Eystrahorne for another night stop then back to a the ice lagoon. Iceland never stops giving!