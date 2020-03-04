Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I took the picture in the Rio Tinto is a unique river in the world, where its water is red, and the mud acquires red, orange and yellow tones.

This site is one of those where the landscape is transformed into worlds of colorful abstractions where to give free rein to the imagination and capture imaginary worlds in its reflections, such as this reflection, where playing with filters I obtained an image that rotates 180 degrees I It showed a landscape apocalyptic and surreal. It is a site that forces you to change the way you see landscape photography, where the hard lights are the most favourable, and also be very demanding when thinking about compositions. It is difficult to arrive with an idea thought of home and make it successful, it is a very changing landscape and you have to know how to take advantage of all the situations that the river gives you.