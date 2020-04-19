Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The photo was taken on 19th October 2018 in Torres del Paine National Park in Chilean Patagonia. There was brilliant sunshine and the water was sparkling. I decided to take the photo in black and white to see if I could portray the inner beauty of the cascading water. I think the photo captures this essence. I borrowed the lens from a very charming couple from Santiago who were part of our group of four touring the National Park that day.