User Icon
You are at:»»»Rio Paine Waterfall, Torres del Paine NP, Chile by Jack Abramsky
Waterfall Assignment

Rio Paine Waterfall, Torres del Paine NP, Chile by Jack Abramsky

By on 0 Comments

Rio Paine Waterfall, Torres del Paine NP, Chile by Jack Abramsky
Views: 483


Join our group

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The photo was taken on 19th October 2018 in Torres del Paine National Park in Chilean Patagonia. There was brilliant sunshine and the water was sparkling. I decided to take the photo in black and white to see if I could portray the inner beauty of the cascading water. I think the photo captures this essence. I borrowed the lens from a very charming couple from Santiago who were part of our group of four touring the National Park that day.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®